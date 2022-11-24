Previous
Thanksgiving Visitor by shepherdhike
328 / 365

Thanksgiving Visitor

My grand-dog Holly came with her family for the holiday.
Renee Salamon ace
She’s lovely and seems to really like you -
November 25th, 2022  
