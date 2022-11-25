Previous
Vintage by shepherdhike
329 / 365

Vintage

Has this box always been on the post outside Mom's apartment? We just noticed it today.
25th November 2022

Nancy Shepherd

Renee Salamon ace
Funny how we often don’t see things that are right in front of us
November 25th, 2022  
