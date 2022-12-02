Previous
Next
In The Corner by shepherdhike
336 / 365

In The Corner

Creeping about at work, searching for a photo subject, I wandered into the press room and noticed that only one of the corners is free of clutter.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise