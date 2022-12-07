Previous
Hydrate by shepherdhike
341 / 365

Hydrate

Grateful for my Camelbak water bladder, which allows me to drink without sitting up after abdominal surgery.
7th December 2022

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
