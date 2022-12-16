Previous
Color in a Dead Flowerbed by shepherdhike
350 / 365

Color in a Dead Flowerbed

I took a quick walk around the yard and noticed the pretty color of the chrysanthemum leaves, even though all the flowers are done for the year.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
