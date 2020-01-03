Previous
Its Friday! by shepherdman
Photo 1860

Its Friday!

Welcome to our Friday lunchtime routine - a country dog walk with friends down to the village for a pub lunch. The joys of semi-retirement!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
