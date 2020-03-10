Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1886
Uplit
After seeing the last of the light sculptures ar the Leicester Festival of Light, I notice an uplight in the pavement and decide to create my own work of art, using my favourite models.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1886
photos
188
followers
105
following
516% complete
View this month »
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th March 2020 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Super light and portrait, fav
March 10th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Some of the nicest images owe a debt to serendipity.
March 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close