Uplit by shepherdman
Photo 1886

Uplit

After seeing the last of the light sculptures ar the Leicester Festival of Light, I notice an uplight in the pavement and decide to create my own work of art, using my favourite models.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Margaret Brown ace
Super light and portrait, fav
March 10th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Some of the nicest images owe a debt to serendipity.
March 10th, 2020  
