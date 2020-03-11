Previous
In Like a Lion by shepherdman
Photo 1887

In Like a Lion

Taken at the beginning of the month on a windy day with heavy squally showers. March certainly came in like a lion. Lets hope the folk lore is right, and it goes out like a lamb.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
