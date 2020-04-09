Sign up
Photo 1901
Morning in The Hill
We were both working at home yesterday, and so took the dogs out early, as the sun was rising above Croft Hill.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1901
photos
187
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th April 2020 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
beautiful strong tree branches, great light and shadows, fav
April 9th, 2020
