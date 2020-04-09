Previous
Morning in The Hill by shepherdman
Photo 1901

Morning in The Hill

We were both working at home yesterday, and so took the dogs out early, as the sun was rising above Croft Hill.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Shepherdman

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
*lynn ace
beautiful strong tree branches, great light and shadows, fav
April 9th, 2020  
