Previous
Next
Bed time? by shepherdman
Photo 1910

Bed time?

No, this wasn't set up. I caught Ellie lying on a flower bed where she shouldn't be.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise ace
It makes a lovely photo though! Looks like she was seeking a bit of shade!
April 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise