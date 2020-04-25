Sign up
Photo 1912
Grazing
An early evening walk along the ridge above the quarry. No-one else was about, the air was still, and all was peaceful. I climbed onto the rocks and enjoyed the view across South Leicestershire, while the dogs lay in the shade under the boulders.
25th April 2020
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1912
365
Canon EOS 70D
25th April 2020 5:34pm
