Mixed Use by shepherdman
Photo 1920

Mixed Use

Technically just a footpath, the path down to the village is comfortably shared with dog walkers, ramblers, runners, cyclists and, occasionally, horses.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
