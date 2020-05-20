Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1921
Chatting
These two seemed to be having a deep and meaningful coveration when I passed them this morning
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1921
photos
184
followers
103
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th May 2020 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close