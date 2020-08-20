Previous
A photographer never relaxes. by shepherdman
A photographer never relaxes.

Even at rest, enjoying a coffee and ice cream, @shepherdmanswife is always alert for wildlife to capture - in this case garden beasties, such as bees, birds and butterflies.
