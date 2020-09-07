Sign up
Photo 1933
Fradley Junction
A Bank Holiday walk a week ago near to Fradley Junction where the Coventry Canal meets the Trent and Mersey Canal. (I had to Google that!)
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
