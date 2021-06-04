Sign up
Bee-ing on Thyme
Spotted during a quiet moment on our patio this evening
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect title
June 4th, 2021
