A crafty purchase by shepherdman
A crafty purchase

The dogs and I spend many a contented hour sitting outside retail establishments while @shepherdmanswife browses. I like to think that I am saving money, although my wife will be doing her best to compensate. We were enjoying the sunshine outside of a craft shop at Staunton Harold, a few miles from home, when Chantal came rushing out to tell me that she had found the perfect lamp for my study. And here it is, built to order. So much for saving pennies etc. The card is one of Chantal's, featuring Tia.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Shepherdman

