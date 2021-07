I seem to be on a bird theme. We walked a long route through a valley where Barn Owls fly, but without spotting any. Within minutes of driving away @shepherdmanswife spotted a tawny owl just sitting on a post in the midddle of a small allotment, several metres from the road. I dont know how she does it - especially as she was driving my car along a single track lane and was supposed to be concentrating on the road.