Staithes

Staithes, from our recent trip to North Yorkshire. This village introduced us to car park apps last year, when we had no change and I descended the steep hill to the village to obtain the required coins for parking. During those mid-Covid times even the smallest shops restricted themselves to contactless payments, and I toiled back up the hill, preparing to drive away, but saw the app payment option on the side of the car park machine. I downloaded the app, and we have been fans ever since.