York Minster by shepherdman
Photo 1977

York Minster

York Minsters towers above the clutter of the medieval streets of York. @shepherdmandswife wanted to visit the city to circumnavigate the ancient city walls, which is precisely what we did. There are, apparently, more miles of surviving city walls than in any other English town, but depsite this there are an awful lot of gaps between surviving sections. By the time that we had finished, both the dogs and I had had quite enough of climbing steps, walking above the street, descending steps, walking along the street, before once again climbing steps to repeat the process, without so much as an ancient ice cream van for refreshment.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Shepherdman

