Good as new

In 1957 my neighbour, who was obviously not my neighbour at the time (1957 was a very good year...just saying...) purchased an Alvis car for the princely sum of £150, and began to renovate it. I think that life got in the way, (his children being slightly younger than me) and 2 years ago he decided to have the car professionally rennovated. The task was delayed by Covid, but the car was returned a couple of days ago. I spotted the lorry, and rushed out wth my camera to record my proud neighbour's delight at having his car back. Unfortunately I haven't clue about the model.