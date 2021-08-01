Sign up
Photo 1984
Still standing
The crop behind is are still standing proud. Last year's wet Autumn had a "knock-on" effect, and unusually the wheat was drilled as a Spring crop, instead of a Winter crop soon after harvest, hence a later harvest this year
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
