Boscastle sunset by shepherdman
Boscastle sunset

A wonderful day with @shepherdmanswife exploring Boscastle on the North Cornwall coast, ending the day with an evening meal in a local pub followed by watching the sunset from the cliff top. How romantic
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
