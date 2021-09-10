Sign up
Photo 2006
Short Cut?
It was at the top of these steps where, after 5 mile coastal pub walk,we strolled along a beach and added an unexpected 2 mile hike after I was sure that we could cut back to the car park through the dunes...
10th September 2021
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
