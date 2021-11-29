Previous
Next
Snowy Morning by shepherdman
Photo 2043

Snowy Morning

Like many others we woke to a hard frost and frozen snow, transforming the familiar paths on Croft Hill.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise