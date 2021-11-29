Sign up
Photo 2043
Snowy Morning
Like many others we woke to a hard frost and frozen snow, transforming the familiar paths on Croft Hill.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
1
2
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th November 2021 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
November 29th, 2021
