Same Sun Different Tree by shepherdman
Photo 2064

Same Sun Different Tree

I've posted the sun setting behind a tree previously, from a different dog walking route. Watching the sun sinking behind the horizon on a mild evening, with a season of such evenings to come, is photographically irresistable.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Junko Y ace
Gorgeously dramatic!
March 28th, 2022  
