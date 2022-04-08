Previous
Next
Mr and Mrs by shepherdman
Photo 2072

Mr and Mrs

Much quieter weather today - it was pleasant for me and Ellie to linger by the wildlife ponds this morning. Had to keep half an eye on wildlife, and half an eye on Ellie, who wanted to wade in and join them.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise