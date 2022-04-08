Sign up
Photo 2072
Mr and Mrs
Much quieter weather today - it was pleasant for me and Ellie to linger by the wildlife ponds this morning. Had to keep half an eye on wildlife, and half an eye on Ellie, who wanted to wade in and join them.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
0
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2072
photos
145
followers
88
following
567% complete
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
