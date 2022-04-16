Previous
Next
Short Cut by shepherdman
Photo 2079

Short Cut

One of a few "shorcuts", sort of created by locals, between paths around the quarry. This one avoids a route up a steep flight of steps to a path, only to descend again to meet the end of this mud track
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise