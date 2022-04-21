Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
Teenager
This swan was quite relaxed as Ellie and I walked passed, watching us curiously before paddling serenely away. From this, and the colour, I think that it is one of last years's cygnets.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2083
photos
146
followers
90
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th April 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam
ace
Beautiful!
April 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close