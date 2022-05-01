Previous
Loch Garten by shepherdman
Loch Garten

A reflective Lochside moment, after a disappointing visit to a nearby RSPB (Royal Society for Protection of Birds for those not of these shores) centre. There were more tourists than birds. I suppose that we were two of these tourists!
