Dog Rose

Wild roses are beginning to bloom in the hedgerows around us, or in this case decorating the fencing around Croft Quarry.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
