A different shade of red by shepherdman
Photo 2100

A different shade of red

We have self seeded poppies throughout our garden. A couple of years ago they were all vivid red, but now they are nearly all a delicate purple. I like this shade, but @shepherdmanswife is not so sure.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands
