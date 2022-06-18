Sign up
Photo 2100
A different shade of red
We have self seeded poppies throughout our garden. A couple of years ago they were all vivid red, but now they are nearly all a delicate purple. I like this shade, but
@shepherdmanswife
is not so sure.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th June 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
