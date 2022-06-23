Previous
Patriotic by shepherdman
Photo 2102

Patriotic

This year's crop in the field behind us is linseed, the blue flowers combining with field edge wild flowers in a patriotic red, white and blue.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2022  
