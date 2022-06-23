Sign up
Photo 2102
Patriotic
This year's crop in the field behind us is linseed, the blue flowers combining with field edge wild flowers in a patriotic red, white and blue.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2102
photos
142
followers
89
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2022
