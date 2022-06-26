Sign up
Photo 2104
Stolen Opportunity
I congratulated myself on spotting this photo opportunity while enjoying my morning tea and toast. It wasn't until later that I discovered that
@shepherdmanswife
had set it up but had not got around to photographing it. Her version will be better!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2104
photos
142
followers
89
following
576% complete
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
Dianne
Hilarious - first up best dressed!
June 26th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
You have moved my set up around so I don't mind!
June 26th, 2022
