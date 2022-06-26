Previous
Stolen Opportunity by shepherdman
Photo 2104

Stolen Opportunity

I congratulated myself on spotting this photo opportunity while enjoying my morning tea and toast. It wasn't until later that I discovered that @shepherdmanswife had set it up but had not got around to photographing it. Her version will be better!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Dianne
Hilarious - first up best dressed!
June 26th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
You have moved my set up around so I don't mind!
June 26th, 2022  
