Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2110
Passing Storm
Storm clouds gathered just as we were at the furthest part of our dog walk, and we darted from tree to tree to avoid heavy squally showers. Obviously the sun emerged as we got close to home, illuminating the wild oats growing in the field behind us.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2110
photos
142
followers
89
following
578% complete
View this month »
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
I like the delicate heads.
July 5th, 2022
Shanne
love the contrast
July 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close