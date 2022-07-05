Previous
Passing Storm by shepherdman
Photo 2110

Passing Storm

Storm clouds gathered just as we were at the furthest part of our dog walk, and we darted from tree to tree to avoid heavy squally showers. Obviously the sun emerged as we got close to home, illuminating the wild oats growing in the field behind us.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Shepherdman

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Kathy ace
I like the delicate heads.
July 5th, 2022  
Shanne
love the contrast
July 5th, 2022  
