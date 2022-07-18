Sign up
Photo 2121
Bumble Bee
'Tis the season of bee pics! In this case on our lavendar, which is loving the hot temperatures.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and detail.
July 18th, 2022
