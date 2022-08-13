Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2138
Sunset From The Quarry Edge
The sun sets on the far side of the quarry. We've had some vivid sunsets over the last few days thanks to late evening high cloud.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2138
photos
143
followers
94
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th August 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helene
ace
wow!!!! fav
August 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!!
August 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close