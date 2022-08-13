Previous
Sunset From The Quarry Edge by shepherdman
Sunset From The Quarry Edge

The sun sets on the far side of the quarry. We've had some vivid sunsets over the last few days thanks to late evening high cloud.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Helene ace
wow!!!! fav
August 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!!
August 13th, 2022  
