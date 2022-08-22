Previous
Echinacea (or cone flower) plus visitor by shepherdman
Photo 2142

Echinacea (or cone flower) plus visitor

Some folk enjoy the view during a garden coffee break, others chat. We take photographs. (But we do chat as well!)
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Shepherdman

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
JackieR ace
Perfect multitasking image!!!
August 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2022  
