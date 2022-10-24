Previous
Wet by shepherdman
Photo 2157

Wet

Heavy showers this afternoon. After a hot and dry summer, we are now getting regular soakings. Back to muddy dog walks!
Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Ann Williams
The rain has made a great puddle for reflections. Love the colours - the bedding begonias are still putting on a show.
