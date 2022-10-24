Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2157
Wet
Heavy showers this afternoon. After a hot and dry summer, we are now getting regular soakings. Back to muddy dog walks!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2157
photos
141
followers
95
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th October 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann Williams
The rain has made a great puddle for reflections. Love the colours - the bedding begonias are still putting on a show.
October 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close