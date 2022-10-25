Sign up
Photo 2158
Dewsday morning
Very wet underfoot this morning - after yesterdays rain, a heavy overnight dew left grass and shrubs water-laden. Not quite welly-weather, but waterproof boots were certainly an advantage.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th October 2022 8:41am
Diana
ace
Perfect title and framing.
October 25th, 2022
