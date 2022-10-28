Previous
Next
Crow by shepherdman
Photo 2161

Crow

Or maybe a rook - I get them a bit mixed up. I was hoping for a take off shot, but the crow's reaction as I approached was a lot quicker than mine on the shutter
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb silhouette
October 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
This is wonderful
October 28th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great composition and silhouettes!
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise