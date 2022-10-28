Sign up
Photo 2161
Crow
Or maybe a rook - I get them a bit mixed up. I was hoping for a take off shot, but the crow's reaction as I approached was a lot quicker than mine on the shutter
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
3
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th October 2022 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb silhouette
October 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
This is wonderful
October 28th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great composition and silhouettes!
October 28th, 2022
