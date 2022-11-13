Previous
Next
Croft Remembers by shepherdman
Photo 2168

Croft Remembers

Dignitaries from Croft, and from the neighbouring villages of Huncote and Thurlaston, read out the names of the Fallen from their respective villages.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise