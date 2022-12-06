Sign up
Photo 2173
Evening meal.
Spending a few days in Cornwall. Our final walk this evening was in Harlyn Bay beach, overlooked by this Pizza restaurant.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Views
11
365
Canon EOS 70D
6th December 2022 4:06pm
