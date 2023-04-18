Sign up
Photo 2188
Blossom
I'm not entirely sure what this blossom is. I should do really - it hangs over a neighbours fence at the top of the Lane, and whatever the fruit is, I will pass it many times as it ripens
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
