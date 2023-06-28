Sign up
Previous
Photo 2226
Bracket Fungus
This variety of bracket fungus, goring on a tree at the bottom of Croft Hill, looks somewhat like slices of melon to me.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2226
photos
136
followers
94
following
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
4
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12th June 2023 9:31am
Kathy
ace
Nicely spotted. It looks a bit like a piece of fruit with an orange center and yellow rind.
June 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one!
June 28th, 2023
