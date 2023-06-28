Previous
Bracket Fungus by shepherdman
Photo 2226

Bracket Fungus

This variety of bracket fungus, goring on a tree at the bottom of Croft Hill, looks somewhat like slices of melon to me.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nicely spotted. It looks a bit like a piece of fruit with an orange center and yellow rind.
June 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one!
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise