Dorset Cottages by shepherdman
Cottages in Burton Bradstock, south Dorset, constucted of warm local stone, which reminds me of the Cotwolds. We camped just outside the village, just a short stroll from the local beach.
Dianne
Lovely.
June 29th, 2023  
