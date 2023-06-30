Previous
Estuary by shepherdman
Photo 2228

Estuary

Not the widest estuary in the world! The River Bride, Dorset, meets the sea just a few miles from it's source. This was a few minutes from our campsite - perfect for the dogs to have a cooling paddle
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful natural path fav
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
June 30th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful landscape
June 30th, 2023  
