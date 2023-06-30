Sign up
Previous
Photo 2228
Estuary
Not the widest estuary in the world! The River Bride, Dorset, meets the sea just a few miles from it's source. This was a few minutes from our campsite - perfect for the dogs to have a cooling paddle
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
4
2
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2228
photos
136
followers
94
following
610% complete
View this month »
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2023 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful natural path fav
June 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
June 30th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
June 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful landscape
June 30th, 2023
