Lone Tree by shepherdman
Photo 2230

Lone Tree

Well, more of shrub than a tree, on the footpath between the village of Abbotsbury and Chesil Beach in Dorset.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture.
July 2nd, 2023  
