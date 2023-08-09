Previous
Crumble or Jam? by shepherdman
Photo 2249

Crumble or Jam?

Not yet Autumn (although until today the weather has been distinctly Autumnal), but we are already picking blackberries from field hedges.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise