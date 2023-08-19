Previous
Dragon by shepherdman
Dragon

We came across this carved tree trunk on the trail from our camp site to nearby Llangollen in Wales. I am not just impressed by the carving, but also by the vision of the artist who could look at a tree stump and see a dragon.
Shepherdman

Christine Sztukowski ace
No way😀 great find and capture
August 19th, 2023  
