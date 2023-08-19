Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2254
Dragon
We came across this carved tree trunk on the trail from our camp site to nearby Llangollen in Wales. I am not just impressed by the carving, but also by the vision of the artist who could look at a tree stump and see a dragon.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2254
photos
129
followers
92
following
617% complete
View this month »
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
No way😀 great find and capture
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close